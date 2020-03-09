|
John Orr McDaniel, 79, of Big Spring died Thursday, March 5, 2020. The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Graveside services with Air Force Honors will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Memorial Park.
John was born March 10, 1940, in Bay City, Texas. He grew up in Howard County and graduated from Coahoma High School. He was an Air Force veteran serving in Korea. He lived in Louisiana from 1968 until 2003, and then returned to Big Spring. He worked for the Cosmar Refinery at Geismar, LA. This was a sister plant to Cosden Refinery in Big Spring, later Fina. John married Aline Legg on June 10, 1967, in Big Spring. He was an Episcopalian.
John's passions were motorcycles and having coffee with other veterans.
John is survived by his wife, Aline Legg McDaniel of the home; brothers-in-law, Robert and Debra Legg of Big Spring, and Gene and Mariko Legg of Hawthorne, Nevada; brothers, Jay Holcombe of Midland, and Steve and Pam Holcombe of White Oak; son, Ricky McDaniel of Washington state; daughter, Jana Smith of Washington state; nephew, Robert W. Legg and Andi Legg of Geismar, LA, and their children, Kierstyn Legg and Logan Legg; niece, Aline and Chris Fueslier of Midland, and their children, Bree Fueslier and Grayson Fueslier; niece, Laci Holcombe; and several more nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father, Hermoine McDaniel; and his mother, Janie and Norman Holcombe; and one son, Scotty McDaniel.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 9, 2020