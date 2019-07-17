John Webb Jr., 85, of Stanton, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, in a Midland hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the First Baptist Church with Jonathan Moore and Lee Casas officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gilbreath Funeral Home.

John was born June 1, 1934, in Martin County to John Webb Sr. and Mary Oaks Webb. He married Melba West Dec. 27, 1954, in Ackerly. John worked for Ector Thornton Implement as a mechanic and then for Cave Bowlin John Deere dealer in the parts department, retiring after 30 years. He served on the original committee for Old Sorehead Trade Days, continued serving on the board for 10 years, and he was past president of the Martin County Chamber of Commerce. John enjoyed woodworking, macramé, crafts and taking care of his dog, Chance.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stanton.

Survivors include his wife, Melba Webb of Stanton; one son, Steve Webb and wife, Sherion of Midland; one daughter, Debbie Moore and husband, Johnny of Big Spring; five grandchildren, Stephanie Clark and husband, Chris of Odessa, Laura Barber and husband, Donnie of Big Spring, LeAnn Webb and Wesley Burnett of Prosper, Shelly Casas and husband, Lee of Lamesa, and Jonathan Moore and wife, Brandi of Rockwall; eight great-grandchildren, Madelyn Clark, Ameri Clark, Kiley Casas, Averi Casas, Samuel Casas, Clayton Barber, Willow Moore, Lillie Moore and Carson Benton Barber, due in September; four brothers, Robert Webb of Flower Grove, Joe Webb of Ackerly, Jerry Webb and wife, Lawana of Flower Grove, and Jack Webb; sister-in-law, Peggy Webb of Lamesa; a longtime friend, Bob Weddle of Flower Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Wayne Webb; Lafern, late wife of Joe Webb, and Brenda, late wife of Jack Webb.

The family suggests memorials to the , 4400 N. Big Spring St., Suite 32, Midland, Texas 79705.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on July 17, 2019