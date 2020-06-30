Johnny Gaskins

Johnny W. Gaskins passed away at his home in Boyee, LA.

Johnny was born in Ajo, Arizona in 1942. He served in the US Army in Germany and worked at Webb Air Force Base. He moved to Fort Polk where he worked as Fire Chief.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, JD Gaskins, Esther Gaskins; brother Darrel Gaskins; wife Kay Gaskins; three children Robbie Edmundson, Johnny Lee Gaskins and Wynona Gaskins; one grandchild Esther Gaskins.

Survivors include: one sister Mary Beth Yeager and A.H. Yeager; three grandchildren Wes Edmondson, Hanna Gagnard, Alicia Gaskins and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending at Rush Funeral Home in Pineville, LA at 2 p.m. Thursday.

