Johnny Gaskins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny W. Gaskins passed away at his home in Boyee, LA.
Johnny was born in Ajo, Arizona in 1942. He served in the US Army in Germany and worked at Webb Air Force Base. He moved to Fort Polk where he worked as Fire Chief.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, JD Gaskins, Esther Gaskins; brother Darrel Gaskins; wife Kay Gaskins; three children Robbie Edmundson, Johnny Lee Gaskins and Wynona Gaskins; one grandchild Esther Gaskins.
Survivors include: one sister Mary Beth Yeager and A.H. Yeager; three grandchildren Wes Edmondson, Hanna Gagnard, Alicia Gaskins and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are pending at Rush Funeral Home in Pineville, LA at 2 p.m. Thursday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rush Funeral Home - Pineville
3307 Monroe Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
(318) 448-0846
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved