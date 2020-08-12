Jonah Marion Chrane, 34, of Hinton, OK was called home on Friday, Aug. 7. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Early, Texas Church of Christ with Pastor James Glasscock and Dr. Mark Martin officiating.
Jonah was born April 5, 1986, in Brownwood, Texas and married Sarah Wilkinson on May 2, 2009, in Big Spring, Texas. They welcomed their son Cash on Sept. 23, 2009.
Jonah graduated from Early High School in 2004. He went on to work in the prison system (both Cornell and Geo) as a supervisor for 10 years. He then worked for Schwans for two years and was currently working at Quality Petroleum.
Jonah loved all things music, guns, and collecting antiques from junk stores. He adored his son Cash and took him everywhere he went. They were inseparable. He loved spending time with his family, always referring to Sarah as "my angel" and "my beautiful wife".
Survivors include his wife, Sarah Chrane and their son Cash; his mother Lisa Chrane; his father Daryl Chrane; two sisters and one brother: Christie (Tim) Miller and their daughter Bella; Christy (Sam) Smith and their son Race; and Dakota Chrane; maternal grandparents Gerald and Violet Gossett; and countless other loved ones and friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother Stephen Chrane; uncle Randy Young; paternal grandparents Joe and Mary Chrane; and maternal grandfather Marion Young.
The family suggests memorials be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
or to The Scars Foundation at 209 Beverly Dr #338 Beverly Hills, CA 90212.