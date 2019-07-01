Jose "J. B." Brito, 32, of Big Spring, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home.



He was born June 30, 1986 in Big Spring. J. B. attended Big Spring schools and worked as a roustabout in the oil field. He loved spending time with his children and riding motorcycles.



Survivors include two sons, Joseph Isaac Brito and Nathan Aaron Brito both of Big Spring; three sisters, Cynthia Jaird and husband, Matt of Lake Dallas, Michelle Rivas and husband, Jason of Dallas, and Linda Brito and husband, Adam Villa of Stanton; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Pascuila Hiliaro Resendez; his father, Juan Estrada; a cousin, Alfredo Ledesma and an uncle, Oscar Hilario



The family suggests memorials to the at www.diabetes.org/



Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Big Spring Herald on June 27, 2019