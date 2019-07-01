Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Brito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose "J.B." Brito


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose "J.B." Brito Obituary
Jose "J. B." Brito, 32, of Big Spring, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home.

He was born June 30, 1986 in Big Spring. J. B. attended Big Spring schools and worked as a roustabout in the oil field. He loved spending time with his children and riding motorcycles.

Survivors include two sons, Joseph Isaac Brito and Nathan Aaron Brito both of Big Spring; three sisters, Cynthia Jaird and husband, Matt of Lake Dallas, Michelle Rivas and husband, Jason of Dallas, and Linda Brito and husband, Adam Villa of Stanton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pascuila Hiliaro Resendez; his father, Juan Estrada; a cousin, Alfredo Ledesma and an uncle, Oscar Hilario

The family suggests memorials to the at www.diabetes.org/

Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Big Spring Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now