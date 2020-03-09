|
|
Jose R. Ornelas, 84, of Big Spring died Friday, March 6, 2020. Vigil services will be at 7 p.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.
Jose was born Aug. 27, 1935 in Gonzales, Texas, to Ramona and Brigido Ornelas. He was a lifetime resident of Howard County. Jose married Benita Perez in 1953. He had worked at the truck stop, Golden Plains, Mountain View, and Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, as well as Big Spring High School. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Jose loved his grandkids, all of their sports and other activities. He also loved wrestling, the Cowboys, and the Rangers.
He is survived by his wife, Benita Ornelas of Big Spring; three daughters, Josie Kohorst and Ed of Lubbock, Sylvia Ornelas and Rocky Garcia of Big Spring, and Debbie Doporto and Jerry of Big Spring; two sons, Danny Ornelas of Big Spring, and Ricky Ornelas and Bertha of Big Spring; step-sister, Dolores Garcia of Big Spring; step-brothers, Frank Ornelas of Big Spring, Rene Ornelas of Big Spring, Edward Ornelas of Big Spring, and Adrian Ornelas of Colorado; 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Brigido; two sisters, Alicia and Maria; and one step-brother, Lupe.
Pallbearers will be Mark Hernandez, Eric Hernandez, Nick Ornelas, Michael Ornelas, Jarred Doporto, Nathan Doporto and Jerry Doporto. Honorary pallbearers will be Devin Hernandez, Eric Hernandez, and Zay Doporto.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 9, 2020