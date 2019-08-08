Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Roby Cemetery
Roby, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Brian "Joshua" Jones


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Brian "Joshua" Jones Obituary
Joshua Brian "Josh" Jones, 30, of Big Spring, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from injuries received in a truck accident. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Roby Cemetery in Roby, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Josh was born March 22, 1989, in Fort Worth, Texas, and married Kristen Byrd June 14, 2008, in Harker Heights, Texas.
He was the greatest Dad ever, a loving husband, beloved son, a heck of a brother, and a true friend. He will be missed, but never forgotten.
Survivors include his wife, Kristen Jones; one daughter, Autumn Jones; one son, Kasey Jones; his mother, Marianne Martin; his father, Stanley Jones; one brother, Nathan Enochs and wife, Ceirra; one nephew, Corey Enochs; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Grandad, Jack Martin; his Paw Paw, Joe Jones; his Paw Paw, Bob Buckner; his Just Grandma; and his Grandma and Grandpa Bell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Download Now