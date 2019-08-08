|
Joshua Brian "Josh" Jones, 30, of Big Spring, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, from injuries received in a truck accident. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Roby Cemetery in Roby, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Josh was born March 22, 1989, in Fort Worth, Texas, and married Kristen Byrd June 14, 2008, in Harker Heights, Texas.
He was the greatest Dad ever, a loving husband, beloved son, a heck of a brother, and a true friend. He will be missed, but never forgotten.
Survivors include his wife, Kristen Jones; one daughter, Autumn Jones; one son, Kasey Jones; his mother, Marianne Martin; his father, Stanley Jones; one brother, Nathan Enochs and wife, Ceirra; one nephew, Corey Enochs; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his Grandad, Jack Martin; his Paw Paw, Joe Jones; his Paw Paw, Bob Buckner; his Just Grandma; and his Grandma and Grandpa Bell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 8, 2019