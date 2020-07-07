Funeral service for Josie Deatherage, 76, of Tarzan will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Adams officiating under the direction of Branon Funeral Home of Lamesa. Interment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery. Due to social distancing service attendance is limited and a facial mask is required.
Josie passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Midland, Texas. She was born June 1, 1944, in Lamesa, Texas to Herman and Alma (Kellerman) Lander Sr. She married Ronnie Deatherage on May 29, 1962 in Stanton, Texas. They were married 58 years. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping and watching her favorite television shows. She was a Beta Sigma Phi member for forty-five years and served on the Martin County Convent Foundation Board.
Josie is survived by her husband, Ronnie Deatherage of Tarzan; children, Ronnie Joe Deatherage and wife, Rita of Stanton, Sonya Cynette Deatherage of Tarzan and Terry Neill Deatherage of Tarzan and Dusty Deatherage of Tarzan; sister Faye Wagner of Tarzan; sister in law, Mickey Lander of Stanton; brother in law, Jack Webb of Stanton, Joe Deatherage and wife, Janie of Salado, Bobby Deatherage of Granbury and Donnie Deatherage and wife, Marcia of Kingwood Houston; grandchildren, Nathan Deatherage, Kade Deatherage, Robert Moreno, Jr, Valerie Moreno , Beverly Lopez, Garrett Deatherage, Greenely Deatherage, Marcus Rhodes and Shayla Diers; twenty one great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Junior Lander; father in law and mother in law, R. J. and Zula Deatherage; and sister in law, Brenda Webb.
The family suggests memorials to Martin County Convent Foundation, P.O. Box 1435, Stanton, TX 79782 or a charity of your choice
