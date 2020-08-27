1/1
Jovita Jimenez
1943 - 2020
Jovita Jimenez, 76, of Big Spring, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Myers and Smith Chapel from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with vigil services at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Myers and Smith Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Jovita was born on Sept. 14, 1943, in Floresville, Texas, to Maria and Nieves Garcia. She was a resident of Howard County all of her life and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
She enjoyed cooking, baking, and sewing. She loved her grand and great grandchildren. She loved to travel. She enjoyed novellas and loved helping all those in need.
She is survived by two sons: Jose Alfredo and his wife Liz of Big Spring and Michael Jimenez of Big Spring; two daughters: Ninfa Kay Graham of Big Spring and Irene Hinojosa and her husband Ernie of Big Spring; four brothers: Rosendo Garcia of Sand Springs, Abram Garcia and his wife Amelia of Woodrow, Reynaldo Garcia of Big Spring,  Nieves Garcia, Jr. and his wife Lucinda of Manor; four sisters: Delia Ybarra and her husband Joe of Big Spring, Dolores Gonzales of Manor, Teresa Segura of Kyle, and Christina Valles and her husband Daniel of Seagraves; 10 grandchildren: Lionso Lee Jimenez III of Big Spring, Jessica Jimenez of Big Spring, Michael Jimenez of Big Spring, Jose Alfredo Jimenez, Jr. and his wife Angelica Carlos of Big Spring, Starla Mendoza of Big Spring, Latoya Mesa of Fort Collins, CO, Oscar Solis, Jr. and wife Alejandra Solis of San Angelo, Ruben Solis and wife Brandy Long of San Angelo, Alexander F. Hinojosa and his wife Priscilla Gutierrez of San Angelo, and Damian Michael Jimenez of Mico; 25 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her ex-husband: Leonso H. Jimenez; a son: Lionso Lee Jimenez, Jr.; and 2 sisters: Angelita Maroquin and Mary Sanchez.
Arrangements are by Myers and Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.

Published in Big Spring Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
