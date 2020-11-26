Joyce Eugenia Barber Carroll of Big Spring passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Graveside services were held at Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Ricky Carstensen officiating.
Joyce was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Mitchell County. She married Loy Carroll on Feb. 7, 1952. He died Sept. 29, 2000. She was a lifetime resident of Howard County. She was a homemaker but also worked a number of years at Neefe Optical.
Joyce was a great cook. She was an avid Texas Rangers fan and she loved the Inspiration channel.
She is survived by three sons: Jarrell Carroll and his wife Betty of Big Spring, Bruce Carroll of Toronto, Canada, and Colin Carroll and his wife Monica of Big Spring; one daughter: Tonia Carroll Russom and her husband Mark of Midland; nine grandchildren: Cristi Savage and her husband Steve, Wade Russom, Kyle Carroll and his wife Jeannie, Justin Hobbs and his wife Leslie, James Womble, Pete Carroll, Collin Michael Carroll, Christopher Blaze Carroll, and Chance Carroll; and 10 great granddaughters: Helena Bridge, Sierra Savage, Reagan Savage, Mira Savage, Kayleigh Russom, Sadie Jo Russom, Mackenzie Carroll, Sophie Carroll, Piper Hobbs, and Jenna Hobbs.
Honorary Pallbearers were Kyle Carroll, James Womble, Justin Hobbs, Wade Russom, Collin Michael Carroll, Christopher Blaze Carroll, Chance Carroll, and Pete Carroll.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com