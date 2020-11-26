1/1
Joyce Eugenia (Barber) Carroll
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Eugenia Barber Carroll of Big Spring passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Graveside services were held at Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Ricky Carstensen officiating.
Joyce was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Mitchell County. She married Loy Carroll on Feb. 7, 1952. He died Sept. 29, 2000. She was a lifetime resident of Howard County. She was a homemaker but also worked a number of years at Neefe Optical.
Joyce was a great cook. She was an avid Texas Rangers fan and she loved the Inspiration channel.
She is survived by three sons: Jarrell Carroll and his wife Betty of Big Spring, Bruce Carroll of Toronto, Canada, and Colin Carroll and his wife Monica of Big Spring; one daughter: Tonia Carroll Russom and her husband Mark of Midland; nine grandchildren: Cristi Savage and her husband Steve, Wade Russom, Kyle Carroll and his wife Jeannie, Justin Hobbs and his wife Leslie, James Womble, Pete Carroll, Collin Michael Carroll, Christopher Blaze Carroll, and Chance Carroll; and 10 great granddaughters: Helena Bridge, Sierra Savage, Reagan Savage, Mira Savage, Kayleigh Russom, Sadie Jo Russom, Mackenzie Carroll, Sophie Carroll, Piper Hobbs, and Jenna Hobbs.
Honorary Pallbearers were Kyle Carroll, James Womble, Justin Hobbs, Wade Russom, Collin Michael Carroll, Christopher Blaze Carroll, Chance Carroll, and Pete Carroll.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved