Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Juan P Molina


Juan P Molina Obituary
Juan P. Molina, 74, of Coahoma, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in a local nursing home. Rosary service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Ariel Lagunilla officiating. Interment will follow at Coahoma Cemetery.
He was born May 6, 1944 in Coahoma to Ines and Martina Padron Molina. Juan married Angelina Luevano June 29, 1963, in Coahoma.
Juan was a lifetime resident of Coahoma. He worked for Arco many years and for Anadarko for 13 years and retired with over 30 years of service. Juan enjoyed hosting family and friends, barbecuing and watching western movies. He was a great husband and father and loved his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Angelina Molina of Coahoma; one daughter, Gloria Paxton and husband, Steve of Coppell; three sons, Juan Molina, Jr. and wife, Georgia, David Molina and wife, Jackie, and Adam Molina and wife, Megan all of Big Spring; eight grandchildren, Jacquelyn Mulkey and husband, Chris, Nicholaus Molina and wife, Monica, Marco Molina, D. J. Molina, Kaden Molina, Matthew Paxton, Noah Molina and Elliott Molina; five great-grandchildren, Kian Mulkey, Austin Molina, Drezdyn Molina, Elyn Mulkey, and Kaiclynn Molina; four sisters, Petra Rubio of Denver, Colorado, Pascuala Aragon of Estancia, New Mexico, Maria Martinez of San Angelo and Consuelo Morales of Coahoma; and two brothers, Delfino Molina of Coahoma and Quirino Molina of Denver City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Federico Molina.
The family suggests memorials to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1009 Hearn St., Big Spring, Texas 79720.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
