Juana O Rocha, 83 of Big Spring died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov.14, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
She was born in Hidalgo, Texas, to Marcelino and Herminia Olivarez on Nov. 16,1936. She was a housewife and caregiver. She loved to cook; and enjoyed spending quality time with family.
She is survived by her husband: Marcos G Rocha Sr.; two sons: Marcos Rocha Jr and Gustavo Rios of Big Spring; three daughters: Rosaura Shoup of Big Spring, Rosemary Green of Lago Vista, and Marylou Gonzales of Del Rio; two sisters and three brothers. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; one son: Alvino Noyola; four brothers and two sisters.
Special Thanks to the Third floor Scenic Mountain nursing staff as well as Home Hospice.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com