1/1
Juana Silva
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juana Silva, 62, of Big Spring died Monday, July 20, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home with Vigil service at 7 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel.  Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.  
Juana was born on Jan. 3, 1958, to Antonia and Selestino Silva.  She moved to Big Spring 45 years ago from Colorado City.  She married Ramon Gomez in 1980 in Big Spring and he preceded her in death in 1995.  She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.  
Juana loved to cook and she loved her family and her grandkids.  She also enjoyed reading.  
Juana is survived by five sons:  Roy Gomez, Richard Gomez and his wife Linda, Abel Gomez, Ramon Gomez, Jr. and Michael Gomez, all of Big Spring; one daughter:  Nicole Cervantes of Big Spring; two sisters:  Angelina Aguilar and her husband Robert of Big Spring and Anita Silva of Beeville; three brothers:  Ruben Silva and his wife Frances of Roscoe, Jesus Silva and his wife Leticia of Colorado City, and Luis Silva and his wife Rosario of Abilene; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband Juana was preceded in death by two sisters:  Luisa and Manuela; and one brother:  Fermin.
Pallbearers will be Roy Gomez, III, Carlos Silva, Ruben Silva, David Escovedo, Kyle Highfield, and Fermin Gutierrez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Vigil
07:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
We truly enjoyed her recent visit to Dallas. Juana had a huge heart and was always talking about the love of her kids and grandchildren. I just know that she is probably talking to GOD , Jesus, and all the angels about her love for her family. May our ALMIGHTY GOD bless her always and keep her with HIM in his kingdom. Our deepest condolences to the entire family and to all her love ones. She will truly be missed. ❤

Roger and Josie Rivera
Mesquite, Texas
Roger Rivera
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved