Juana Silva, 62, of Big Spring died Monday, July 20, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. Until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home with Vigil service at 7 p.m. at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Myers & Smith Chapel with burial at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Juana was born on Jan. 3, 1958, to Antonia and Selestino Silva. She moved to Big Spring 45 years ago from Colorado City. She married Ramon Gomez in 1980 in Big Spring and he preceded her in death in 1995. She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Juana loved to cook and she loved her family and her grandkids. She also enjoyed reading.
Juana is survived by five sons: Roy Gomez, Richard Gomez and his wife Linda, Abel Gomez, Ramon Gomez, Jr. and Michael Gomez, all of Big Spring; one daughter: Nicole Cervantes of Big Spring; two sisters: Angelina Aguilar and her husband Robert of Big Spring and Anita Silva of Beeville; three brothers: Ruben Silva and his wife Frances of Roscoe, Jesus Silva and his wife Leticia of Colorado City, and Luis Silva and his wife Rosario of Abilene; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband Juana was preceded in death by two sisters: Luisa and Manuela; and one brother: Fermin.
Pallbearers will be Roy Gomez, III, Carlos Silva, Ruben Silva, David Escovedo, Kyle Highfield, and Fermin Gutierrez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com