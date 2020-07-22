We truly enjoyed her recent visit to Dallas. Juana had a huge heart and was always talking about the love of her kids and grandchildren. I just know that she is probably talking to GOD , Jesus, and all the angels about her love for her family. May our ALMIGHTY GOD bless her always and keep her with HIM in his kingdom. Our deepest condolences to the entire family and to all her love ones. She will truly be missed. ❤



Roger and Josie Rivera

Mesquite, Texas

Roger Rivera

Friend