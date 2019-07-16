Karen Edwards, 68, of Big Spring, died Friday, July 12, 2019, in Lubbock. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Doug Shelley, pastor of East Side Baptist Church, officiating.

Karen was born Dec. 28, 1950, in Big Spring, Texas, to Katherine Patterson Edwards and James Edwards. She was a lifetime resident of Big Spring. She was a member of Beta Sigma PHI Sorority and a Catholic. Karen began her career at the V.A.M.C. by working as a clerk. She had worked most of her life there, and, at the end of her career, she became a EMT and did patient transfers before retiring to travel. She traveled most of the world and did missionary work for water wells in South Africa and Honduras along with Dixie Daves. She and her significant other, Tom, were members of the Texas Volunteer Border Patrol.

Karen is survived by two daughters, Amy Johnson and her husband, Rob, and Amanda Spears and her husband, Terry, all of Big Spring; one son, Andy Hyden of Big Spring; one sister, Jimmie Alexander of Big Spring; two brothers, James Clifton Edwards of Big Spring, and Ricky Edwards of Kerrville; two grandchildren, Zackary Spears of San Marcos, and Bree Spears of Big Spring. Also surviving her was her best friend, who was like a sister, Dixie Daves, of Conroe, and her significant other, Tom Miller, of Big Spring; and her beloved dog, Max.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Julia Ann Edwards, Sandra Edwards Nix, and Judy Edwards Estes; and two brothers, Roger Lee Edwards and Mark William Edwards.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on July 16, 2019