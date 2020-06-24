Katie Anaya
1945 - 2020
Katie Anaya, 74, passed away on June 20, 2020, in Big Spring, Texas.
She will lie in state on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
She was born Oct. 16, 1945. Those who knew her well knew she would give anybody in need the shirt off her back. She was a very charismatic and entertaining person and made friends wherever she went.
Survivors include 6 children Luanna Franco, Henry Franco (Edna), Filomeno Franco III (Kimberly), Albert Carrillo, Selina Aguado (Christopher), Victor Anaya (Kristan), a sister Wanda Goodman, 25 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Cremtory. Online condolences can be made at www.npw.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Lying in State
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
