Katie Anaya, 74, passed away on June 20, 2020, in Big Spring, Texas.
She will lie in state on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
She was born Oct. 16, 1945. Those who knew her well knew she would give anybody in need the shirt off her back. She was a very charismatic and entertaining person and made friends wherever she went.
Survivors include 6 children Luanna Franco, Henry Franco (Edna), Filomeno Franco III (Kimberly), Albert Carrillo, Selina Aguado (Christopher), Victor Anaya (Kristan), a sister Wanda Goodman, 25 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Cremtory. Online condolences can be made at www.npw.com
Published in Big Spring Herald from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.