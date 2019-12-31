|
Katie (Polk) Cross, of Abilene, formerly of Big Spring, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Home, 4000 Miller Ave., Ft. Worth, Texas. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Jan. 3, 2020, at Skyvue Cemetery, 7220 Rendon Bloodworth Rd., Mansfield, Texas.
Katie was born July 18, 1951, in Gonzales, Texas, and grew up in Big Spring. She had worked at the Big Spring State Hospital and Scenic Mountain Medical Center.
Katie is survived by the families of Cross, Polk, Davis, Vanderbilt, Jones, McVea, Harris, Woodson, Wood; and her grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosie and Jessie Wood; and two brothers, Jessie Polk Jr. and Willie Ben Polk.
Local arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 31, 2019