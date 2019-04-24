Surrounded by his family, Ken Hollandsworth passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at age 65, in Abilene, Texas.

Ken was born in Big Spring, Texas on Oct. 17, 1953, to Francis and Gladys Carletta (Bradshaw) Hollandsworth. He graduated from Forsan High School in 1972 and is a veteran the United States Army. He worked as an electrician for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, retiring after 25 years. He was a VT professor at Howard College teaching high reliability soldering to inmates in Big Spring for five years. His integrity and knowledge was admired among his peers.

Ken married Ann Hubbard on April 25, 2003, and they were looking forward to celebrating their anniversary. Their love was a covenant designed by God. Ken exemplified patience, respect, and trust. They shared a passion for the beauty of nature. Each evening was spent tending the hummingbirds and intimately visiting.

What he loved most in the world was his family. Every year, "the boys" and their sons celebrated with a weekend trip to Arlington Stadium to watch the high school playoffs. This time of bonding will be forever stored in the hearts of those who loved Ken. He also loved to cook. He was an excellent baker with recipes loved by all. He loved to serve in his quiet humble way. He would often come alongside coworkers and cook dozens of briskets for special events. Ken was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest. He enjoyed serving the African congregation with his wife Ann. Serving together as Oblation bearers gave him great joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Eddie Hollandsworth and Jim Hollandsworth; one sister, Shirley Webb and her husband Elmer; and one brother-in-law, Don Delaney.

Ken is survived by the love of his life, Ann Hubbard Hollandsworth of Big Spring; his beloved family, Betty Sue Burns and husband Mike, Tom Hollandsworth and wife Linda, Alan Hollandsworth and his wife Linda, and Mary Virginia Delaney; his beloved nieces and nephews and their children, Curtis Hollandsworth and wife Julie and their children Ella and Lila, Christi Burns, Coley Hollandsworth and wife Samantha and their children, Case and Coen, Cade Hollandsworth, Lacy Torres and husband Omar and their children, Peyton and Dylan, Deena Merritt, Rick Merritt and wife Carla and their children, Ryan and Ashley, Vickie Webb and Leann Webb; as well as best friend Jeff Williams and his daughters Holly Hindash and Jill Williams.

A memorial service celebrating Ken's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander, Abilene. Rev. Amanda Watson will officiate. A reception will follow in the Gerhart Fellowship Hall. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ken's honor to Habitat for Humanity, Church of the Heavenly Rest Outreach, and Cancer Services Network, Abilene.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary