Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
Kenna Maree Gomez


1998 - 2019
Kenna Maree Gomez Obituary
Kenna Maree Gomez, 21, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Kenna was born March 24, 1998, in Big Spring, Texas.  
Her smile lit up a room and her laugh was contagious!  he will be dearly missed by all who knew her. 
She is preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Lee Ann McCormick; and her grandmother, Janie McCormick.
She is survived by her sister, Kate-Lynn Cortez; grandfather, Bobby McCormick; aunt and uncle, Julie and Deno Atkinson, of Hobbs, New Mexico; numerous cousins, including, Spencer Atkinson and son Westyn, Nelson Atkinson, Cody Deleon and daughter, Mia, of Hobbs, New Mexico, and a very special Aunt Billie of Coalinga, California. 
She also leaves behind her closest friends, Toby Shubert, Cory Hilario, Lauren Cevallos, as well as many others.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the Rosewood Chapel, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring, Texas, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, in Stanton, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
