|
|
Kenna Maree Gomez, 21, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Kenna was born March 24, 1998, in Big Spring, Texas.
Her smile lit up a room and her laugh was contagious! he will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Lee Ann McCormick; and her grandmother, Janie McCormick.
She is survived by her sister, Kate-Lynn Cortez; grandfather, Bobby McCormick; aunt and uncle, Julie and Deno Atkinson, of Hobbs, New Mexico; numerous cousins, including, Spencer Atkinson and son Westyn, Nelson Atkinson, Cody Deleon and daughter, Mia, of Hobbs, New Mexico, and a very special Aunt Billie of Coalinga, California.
She also leaves behind her closest friends, Toby Shubert, Cory Hilario, Lauren Cevallos, as well as many others.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in the Rosewood Chapel, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Big Spring, Texas, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, in Stanton, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 22, 2019