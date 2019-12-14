Home

Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel
Kenneth M. Beeler


1937 - 2019
Kenneth M. Beeler Obituary
Kenneth M. Beeler, 82, of Big Spring, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Trinity Memorial Park Peace Chapel with Ken Thomas, of Hillcrest Baptist Church, officiating. 
Kenneth was born Jan. 11, 1937, in Stigler, Okla., to Icy Jewel James Beeler and Otis Beeler. He married Wanda Johnson on Dec. 1, 1953, in Abilene, Texas. She preceded him in death on May 11, 2001. Kenneth and Wanda moved to Big Spring from Sundown, Texas in 1987. He had owned Big Spring Instruments since 1987.  He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and especially stock car racing. He collected Nascar models and guns.  
Kenneth is survived by two sons, Terry Beeler (Bonnie) of Big Spring, and David Beeler of Las Vegas; one daughter, Michelle Machwart (Ralph Rollins) of Big Spring; four grandchildren, Shannon Samora, Rena Garland, Richard Merritt and Tara Stiles; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; and a son, Wade.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Dec. 13, 2019
