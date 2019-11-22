|
|
Kent Robinson, 59, of Ackerly, Texas, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Ackerly Cemetery in Ackerly, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Kent was born July 18, 1960, in Big Spring, Texas. He attended Sands CISD from first grade until he graduated in 1978. He also attended Howard College. His love for farming began early, as he was often known as "Grandad's Little Farmer." He was involved in Howard County 4-H and Sands FFA, participating on livestock judging teams and showing lambs and steers across the country. Later, Kent served as a Howard County 4-H adult leader. He was currently a member of the Howard County Farm Bureau, where he served on the board of directors for many years. Since 2011, Kent has also served on the board of directors for the Permian Basin Underground Water Conservation District. He was elected and served as Secretary of the board for the last year.
Kent helped manage the family-owned Farmers Co-op Fuel in Knott for several years. In addition to tending the family farm, he also helped oversee operations at Iden Farms for six years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Knott, and more recently First Baptist Church of Tarzan.
Kent is survived by two brothers, Scott Robinson and wife, Leslie, of Tarzan, and Lance Robinson and wife, Leslea, of Ackerly; niece, Lauren Robinson, of Tarzan; nephew, Zane Robinson, of Tarzan, and his fiancée, Emma Easley, of Gardendale; nephew, Sloan Robinson, of Ackerly; and his two fur-babies, Copper and Bitsy. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Sue Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Howard County Junior Livestock Association, c/o Kent Robinson Scholarship, P.O. Box 3594, Big Spring, Texas 79721, or to Happy Day Humane Society, P.O. Box 2009, Big Spring, Texas 79721.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 21, 2019