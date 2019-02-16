Kevin Bryan Dean, 48, of Big Spring was born Aug. 22, 1970, in Abilene and died Feb. 11, 2019. There will be a memorial service 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel, with Dr. Mark P. Peters officiating. Honorary pall bearers are brothers; Derek and Ryan; cousins, Kris, Mason, Joseph Peters, Joseph and Owen Connelly; nephews, Justin and Levi; friends, Brett, Abel and Jon and all his friends at the Train Car.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the funeral home.

Kevin graduated High School in Fayetteville, NC in 1988. He held several skilled labor jobs including prison security guard, co-owner of Stereo by Design in Ruidoso, NM, long haul CDL driver, heavy equipment mechanic for the City of Big Spring, and post production driver servicing oil wells in Howard and surrounding counties.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Gary K. Dean and Denise Dean of Ruidoso, NM; his mother, Mary Beth Peters Michaelis and step-father, Thomas O. Michaelis of Waco; two brothers, Derek T. Michaelis and wife, Shannon and their three children and Ryan P. Michaelis all of Houston; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins. He will be missed by his many friends in Big Spring, Ruidoso and elsewhere.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Garland R. Dean and Thelma Torrance Dean and maternal grandparents, Dr. Clarence E. Peters and Grace Mason Peters.

In lieu of flowers please donate to .

Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Big Spring Herald on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary