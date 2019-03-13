Lanney Ray Proctor, 72, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family on March 10, 2019.

He was born Dec. 5, 1946, in Big Spring, Texas to Ralph and Anna Proctor. He is survived by his wife, Adele Proctor, of 44 years, along with his children Teresa Hartline of Burnett, Tanya Gidney of Wall (Husband Dee), Stepsons Tye Box, Toby Box and Tad Box. He is also survived by his grandchildren Bradly Proctor (wife Raven), Kassidy Hartline, Dylan Gidney, Kevin Gidney, Tyler Gidney, Katie Duncan and Alyssa Box, and many great-grandchildren.

Lanney grew up farming and ranching in the Luther community with his father, uncles and great uncles. He was drafted into the Army in 1965 and served in Vietnam as an MP.

Lanney grew up in the church family of 14th and Main Church of Christ in Big Spring, Texas. Upon coming to San Angelo, he and Adele became members of Johnson Street Church of Christ.

Lanney is proceeded in death by his parents Ralph and Anna Proctor, along with his infant son, Shawn Bradley Proctor.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m. in the Harper Chapel.

A special thank you to the caregivers of Hospice of San Angelo.

