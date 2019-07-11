Larry Chandler, 77, of Big Spring, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at his residence. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park with Chaplain Brad Daniels officiating.

He was born Jan. 22, 1942, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Larry served in the United States Navy and was a member of the National Association of Atomic Veterans (N.A.A.V.). He served as Assistant Fire Chief on the Silver Hills Volunteer Fire Department from 1981 to 1990. Larry worked at Bob Brock Ford for 42 years, retiring as Parts Manager. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Survivors include one son, Michael Wayne Chandler; the mother of his children, Brenda Rolo; two sisters, Mary Jo Chaney and Wanda Howell; six grandchildren, Mitchell Hooper and wife, Brittney, Robert Hooper and wife, Ashley, Wesley Chandler, Annie Chandler, Braxton Chandler and Delaney Chandler; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Laura "Missy" Chandler Hooper; and a brother, Frankie Chandler.

Honorary pallbearers will be Don Belew, Rondel Brock, John de la Garza; Bert Hilger, Mike Averett and Cody Barraza.

The family suggests memorials to the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 2877, Big Spring, Texas 79721.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on July 11, 2019