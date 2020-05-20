Larry Don Henderson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Don Henderson, 76, of Big Spring died Monday, May 18, 2020.  Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Baptist Church with Scott Kirkland, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, officiating.  Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.  
Larry was born July 8, 1943, in Big Spring to Marie and J. D. Henderson.  He married Caryl Petree on June 16, 1962, in Big Spring.  Larry worked for TX Electric and TXU for 38 years.  He was a lifetime resident of Howard County and he attended Trinity Baptist Church.  
Larry loved woodworking, time at Lake Brownwood, and summer vacations in Colorado.  
Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years:  Caryl Henderson of Big Spring; daughter:  Lana Saverence of Big Spring; grandchildren:  Brylee Saverence, Landyn Saverence, and Logan Saverence all of Big Spring, and Kaidie Saverence of Flower Mound; brother:  Eddie Henderson of Big Spring; and several cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved