Larry Don Henderson, 76, of Big Spring died Monday, May 18, 2020. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Baptist Church with Scott Kirkland, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Larry was born July 8, 1943, in Big Spring to Marie and J. D. Henderson. He married Caryl Petree on June 16, 1962, in Big Spring. Larry worked for TX Electric and TXU for 38 years. He was a lifetime resident of Howard County and he attended Trinity Baptist Church.
Larry loved woodworking, time at Lake Brownwood, and summer vacations in Colorado.
Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years: Caryl Henderson of Big Spring; daughter: Lana Saverence of Big Spring; grandchildren: Brylee Saverence, Landyn Saverence, and Logan Saverence all of Big Spring, and Kaidie Saverence of Flower Mound; brother: Eddie Henderson of Big Spring; and several cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
Larry was born July 8, 1943, in Big Spring to Marie and J. D. Henderson. He married Caryl Petree on June 16, 1962, in Big Spring. Larry worked for TX Electric and TXU for 38 years. He was a lifetime resident of Howard County and he attended Trinity Baptist Church.
Larry loved woodworking, time at Lake Brownwood, and summer vacations in Colorado.
Larry is survived by his wife of 57 years: Caryl Henderson of Big Spring; daughter: Lana Saverence of Big Spring; grandchildren: Brylee Saverence, Landyn Saverence, and Logan Saverence all of Big Spring, and Kaidie Saverence of Flower Mound; brother: Eddie Henderson of Big Spring; and several cousins.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 20 to May 21, 2020.