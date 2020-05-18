Larry "Rusty" Parkan, 62 of Big Spring passed away May 13, 2020.
The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 905 E. 13th St. Big Spring, Texas.
He was born Aug. 14, 1957, in Victoria, Texas, to Larry James Parkan and Judith Mooneyham.
He is survived by three daughters: Tanya Shuttleworth and husband, Billy, Tammy Schatt and husband, Steve and Kelly Reiser and husband, Archie; one son: Wesley Boren and wife, Tricia; 29 grandchildren, Bub and wife Joy, Michael and wife, Sarah, Christopher and wife Maeghan, Nicholas, Samantha, K.C., Johnny Boren and wife Amber, Kaulin, Cameron, Stephanie Robinson, Zach, Kiera, Braxton, Chandler, Kristina Rorrer and husband, Thomas, Anastasia, Liam, Wyatt, Keagan, Steven Boren, Sarah Stonerook, K'Dynce, Kalyb, Zailynn, Cassie Daniels and husband, Mike, Caitlin Rawls and husband, Kenny, Lance, Tyler and Gunner; seven great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Connor, Christopher Jr., William, LeighAnn, Stetson and Brantlee; His mother, Judith M. Young; three sisters, Cathy Pickens and husband, Clayburn, Patricia Gann and Roxanna Stewart and husband Ken; two brothers, Johnny Lee Young and James Browning; two nephews, Josh and Jason Goodman; two great nieces, Alexis Goodman and Brylee Watkins Goodman; two great-nephews, Drake S. Goodman and Jase H. Goodman; one great-great nephew, Alexander Joshua Gambel; dear friend, Tony Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Katharyn Wheeler Parkan.
The family would like to thank all of Rusty's friends which became extended family. You all meant the world to him. Rusty will be greatly missed.
'We Love you Papa!"
Arrangements are under the directions of Nalley, Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at, www.npwelch.com
The family will receive friends at a Celebration of Life Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 905 E. 13th St. Big Spring, Texas.
He was born Aug. 14, 1957, in Victoria, Texas, to Larry James Parkan and Judith Mooneyham.
He is survived by three daughters: Tanya Shuttleworth and husband, Billy, Tammy Schatt and husband, Steve and Kelly Reiser and husband, Archie; one son: Wesley Boren and wife, Tricia; 29 grandchildren, Bub and wife Joy, Michael and wife, Sarah, Christopher and wife Maeghan, Nicholas, Samantha, K.C., Johnny Boren and wife Amber, Kaulin, Cameron, Stephanie Robinson, Zach, Kiera, Braxton, Chandler, Kristina Rorrer and husband, Thomas, Anastasia, Liam, Wyatt, Keagan, Steven Boren, Sarah Stonerook, K'Dynce, Kalyb, Zailynn, Cassie Daniels and husband, Mike, Caitlin Rawls and husband, Kenny, Lance, Tyler and Gunner; seven great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Connor, Christopher Jr., William, LeighAnn, Stetson and Brantlee; His mother, Judith M. Young; three sisters, Cathy Pickens and husband, Clayburn, Patricia Gann and Roxanna Stewart and husband Ken; two brothers, Johnny Lee Young and James Browning; two nephews, Josh and Jason Goodman; two great nieces, Alexis Goodman and Brylee Watkins Goodman; two great-nephews, Drake S. Goodman and Jase H. Goodman; one great-great nephew, Alexander Joshua Gambel; dear friend, Tony Nelson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Katharyn Wheeler Parkan.
The family would like to thank all of Rusty's friends which became extended family. You all meant the world to him. Rusty will be greatly missed.
'We Love you Papa!"
Arrangements are under the directions of Nalley, Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at, www.npwelch.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.