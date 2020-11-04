Larry Tubb, 77, of Big Spring, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with Rev. Brad Daniels and Rev. Scott Kirkland officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Larry was born June 29, 1943, in Big Spring to Henry and Bertha Tubb. He married Elaine Sanders Feb. 18, 1964 in Big Spring.
Larry was a lifelong resident of Big Spring and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1963. He was a lieutenant with the Big Spring Fire Department, was the owner of Tubb Construction and was the Howard County trapper. Larry was involved with the United Girls Softball Association and the Howard County Youth Horseman Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Larry loved his family, he never met a stranger and had a heart of gold.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Tubb of Big Spring; two daughters, Beverly Silen and husband, Daniel of Big Spring and Karen Tubb and fiancé, R. J. Goodwin of Weatherford; one son, Rodney Tubb of Big Spring; five grandchildren, Stormie Partee, Taylor Acosta and husband, Billy, Ashley Land, Nicholas de Anda and Chase de Anda and wife, Bethany; five great-grandchildren, Graham Partee, Carder Partee, Baelyn Acosta, Madden Acosta and Cohen de Anda; and one sister, Janice Ikler of Longview.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donnie Tubb and Billy Tubb; and two sisters, Bonnie Barber and Helen Faulkner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Jones, Tommy Jones, Bobby Jones, Darin Ikler, Brad Faulkner, Jeri Faulkner, Donovan Barber and Donnie Tubb.
The family suggests memorials to Interim Hospice, 1900 S. Gregg St., Big Spring, Texas 79720 or to a charity of choice
.
The family would like to thank the staff at Interim Hospice for the excellent care they gave Larry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com