"The Lord works in mysterious ways", Larry ValVerde, 55, of Big Spring, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by the Vigil service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Trinity Memorial Park.

Larry was born June 10, 1963, in Pecos to Susana Rojo ValVerde and Luis ValVerde. He came to Big Spring in 1972 from Pecos. Larry married Debbye Salazar, August 26, 1989, in Big Spring. He worked for Basic Energy for 13 years and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Larry loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles and enjoyed the open road with his family and friends. Larry achieved the "Iron Butt" certification by riding his Harley to San Diego in 14 hours. He was very loving and giving, whether it was a piece of his mind or a piece of his heart. Larry enjoyed living life. He lived his "DASH" to the fullest.

Larry is survived by his wife, Debbye ValVerde of Big Spring; sister, Mary Lou Saldana and her husband Tony of Big Spring; three sisters-in-law, Denise Salazar and her husband Marty Deanda, Margie ValVerde, and Rochelle Rutledge, all of Big Spring; aunt, Virginia Chavez and her husband Simon of Lubbock; numerous nieces and nephews, Sophie Deanda of Big Spring, Charles ValVerde, who was like a son, and his wife Priscilla of Midland, Roxanne Ybarra of Arizona, Jesse Herrera of Big Spring, Julian Herrera of Arizona, Michael ValVerde of Midland, Marc Ybarra of Big Spring, Susana Ybarra of Big Spring, Jessenia Ybarra of Big Spring, Andon ValVerde of Midland, Giuliana ValVerde of Midland, Trey Herrera of Tennessee, Aidan Herrera of Tennessee , and Justice Herrera of Big Spring.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Henry ValVerde and Jesse ValVerde; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tim and Gina Salazar.

Pallbearers will be Marc Ybarra, Michael ValVerde, Jesse Herrera, Julian Herrera, Johnny Flores, Jesse Villalobos, Marty Deanda and Luis Flores. Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Basic Energy.

Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com. Published in Big Spring Herald on Mar. 14, 2019