Laverne Lockhart died Feb. 11, 2020 in Levelland, Texas. She was born in Lindale, Texas on Dec. 2, 1936, to the late Ollie Floyd and Minnie Alice (Glasscock) Kennedy.

Mrs. Lockhart was formerly of Big Spring, Texas and Lindale, Texas until moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2012. She worked at Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas and East Texas Medical Center in Tyler, Texas and was a member of the South Main Church of Christ in Lindale, Texas. Mrs. Lockhart enjoyed scrapbooking and her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gene Lockhart, the love of her life, Thomas Wayne Savell, Sr., three sons, two grandsons, one great grandchild, two sisters, and one brother.

She is survived by three daughters, Lydia Watson of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Mary Sue Starr and husband, Stephen of Arp, Texas; Pamela Thacker and husband David of Van, Texas; two sons, Thomas Wayne Savell, Jr. and wife, Kimberly of Bertram, Texas; Randy Savell of Big Spring, Texas; two brothers, Harry Dale Kennedy and wife, Roxie of Morton, Texas; Mitchell Kennedy of Tyler, Texas; two sisters, Sharon Kaye Henson of Morton, Texas; Gayla Jean Young and husband, Bobby of Levelland, Texas; two aunts, Eba Lou Renfro of Lindale, Texas; and Viola Smith of Lindale, Texas; 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Serving as pallbearers were James Watson, Russell Watson, Tye Savell, Richard Keaton, Allen Thacker, Jerrold Thacker and Mitchell Kennedy.

