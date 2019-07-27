|
|
Lynn Lee Dickey, 64, of Bandera, died July 24, 2019 at a Midland hospital. No services are planned at this time.
"This fine gentleman was born in Wichita Falls and danced around Texas throughout his life. He found his calling as a cowboy in Bandera, a place he always considered home. Lynn co-founded a ranch there with his moniker as its namesake, changing the lives of every guest that came through, every person he knew. His zest for life and enthusiasm will live on in my heart and in many others. Today we will look through the tears and celebrate the life of a cowboy Casanova and fun-loving father. His love for my mother and me remains unconditional. He always wanted to fly high, today lightning will return to the sky. I love you, Dad."
He is survived by his former wife and significant other, Carla Arnold, of Big Spring; his son, Brad Lee Dickey, of Boerne; step-daughter, Michelle White, of Utah; and a half-sister, Lexi Lehrmann Potter, of San Antonio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Dickey; step-father, Roy Lehrmann; and his mother, Mary Lou Lehrmann.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on July 28, 2019