1/1
Lenita Corienne Fryar
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lenita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lenita Corienne Fryar, 83, passed away Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Big Spring, Texas with her husband by her side. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Myers and Smith Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Seay officiating.  Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Lenita was born on July 3, 1937, in Wingate,Texas, one of three daughters to Paul and Corienne 'Janie' Mahuren.
Lenita was wonderful. Throughout her life she had many adventures and triumphs including time as a hairdresser, restaurant owner/operator, farmer, small business woman, and many others. Most importantly, and to anyone that met her, she was a woman full of fierce love towards all who came into her life. Lenita was a member of Midway Baptist Church and a resident of Howard County for 40 years.  She was a member of the Commanche Trail Ladies Golf Association.  She also played bridge with Trinity Baptist Church.
She is survived by, and the wife of, Martin Fryar of Big Spring, loving mother to Billy Cox, devoted grandmother to Colter Cox and his wife Caitlin, Bailey Cox, and Tyler Cox, as well as cherished great-grandmother to Aiden, Campbell, Zoey, (and one on the way). She has three stepdaughters: Debbie McDonald and her husband Michael, Lesia Sturm and her husband Gary, and Tammy Green and her husband Fred; and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister: Lois Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Elfie Carolyn Mahuren Ratliff and Paula Ann Mahuren.
Pall bearers are Robert Ragan, Joey Pate, Howard Gabbard, E.P. Birkhead, Neal Felton, David Schofield, and Bobby Cathey.
Those wishing to honor Lenita may do so by loving the Lord with all their heart and soul as well as loving their neighbor. Matthew 22:36-40 Donations can also be made to the  Life Center in Big Spring.
Arrangements are by Myers and Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmithfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved