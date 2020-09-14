Lenita Corienne Fryar, 83, passed away Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Big Spring, Texas with her husband by her side. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Myers and Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Midway Baptist Church with Reverend Mike Seay officiating. Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Lenita was born on July 3, 1937, in Wingate,Texas, one of three daughters to Paul and Corienne 'Janie' Mahuren.
Lenita was wonderful. Throughout her life she had many adventures and triumphs including time as a hairdresser, restaurant owner/operator, farmer, small business woman, and many others. Most importantly, and to anyone that met her, she was a woman full of fierce love towards all who came into her life. Lenita was a member of Midway Baptist Church and a resident of Howard County for 40 years. She was a member of the Commanche Trail Ladies Golf Association. She also played bridge with Trinity Baptist Church.
She is survived by, and the wife of, Martin Fryar of Big Spring, loving mother to Billy Cox, devoted grandmother to Colter Cox and his wife Caitlin, Bailey Cox, and Tyler Cox, as well as cherished great-grandmother to Aiden, Campbell, Zoey, (and one on the way). She has three stepdaughters: Debbie McDonald and her husband Michael, Lesia Sturm and her husband Gary, and Tammy Green and her husband Fred; and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister: Lois Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters: Elfie Carolyn Mahuren Ratliff and Paula Ann Mahuren.
Pall bearers are Robert Ragan, Joey Pate, Howard Gabbard, E.P. Birkhead, Neal Felton, David Schofield, and Bobby Cathey.
Those wishing to honor Lenita may do so by loving the Lord with all their heart and soul as well as loving their neighbor. Matthew 22:36-40 Donations can also be made to the Life Center in Big Spring.
