Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Woodbine Cemetery in Artesia, N.M., for Leon Ernie Ramey, of Big Spring, Texas. Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Park Place, 501 W. 17th, Big Spring. Dr. James Jones, Jr. will officiate at the services.
Mr. Ramey, 97, died October 30, 2019, at his home in Big Spring. Leon was born May 13, 1922, in Sherman, Texas, the son of Walter Ramey and Mary (McGill) Ramey.
On March 22, 1942, he was married to Ethel Ester Schultz in Roswell, New Mexico. They were long time Artesia area residents. On Feb. 9, 2002, she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by two infant daughters, Glenda Dale Ramey, on June 24, 1948, Bobby Dale Ramey on May 14, 1949; and a son, Eddie Carol Ramey, on May 15, 1993.
Mr. Ramey is survived by one son, Jimmie Leon Ramey of Big Spring; five granddaughters; two grandsons; and many greats.
Leon served his country in the United States Army from 1942 to 1946.
Mr. Ramey farmed in Eddy county for over 50 years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing games, fishing in his younger years, watching movies, and listening to country music. Mr. Ramey often enjoyed the company of all five generations of his family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Terpening & Son Mortuary. Please remember Mr. Ramey at www.artesiafunerals.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Nov. 6, 2019