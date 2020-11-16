1/1
Leslie H Warren
1943 - 2020
Leslie H. Warren, 77, of Big Spring went to be with his Lord Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday at Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Myers & Smith Chapel with Ken McMeans, pastor of College Baptist Church, officiating.  Burial will be at Trinity Memorial Park.
Leslie was born Sept. 4, 1943, in Knoxville, Tennessee to Susie Irene Murphy Warren and Clarence Harding Warren.  He worked most of his life in retail sales and had worked at Harris Lumber and Hardware for 26 years.  He was a member and a deacon at College Baptist Church, where he also taught the Men's Open Door Sunday School Class.  In addition to being a devoted servant of the Lord, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.  He married Lou Helen Cook on April 7, 1966.  
In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters:  Amy Shipp and her husband Kevin of Sweetwater and Kristy Stout and her husband Tracey of Bluefield, Virginia; six grandchildren:  Aaron Shipp of Abilene, Stephen Shipp of Sweetwater, Alexandra Stout, Ethan Stout, Aiden Stout and Elias Stout all of Bluefield, Virginia; two brothers:  Richard Warren and his wife Claudette of Raleigh, North Carolina and Steven Warren and his wife Vickie of Calhoun, Georgia; sister-in-law:  Kathy Cundiff and her husband Rick of Science Hill, Kentucky; one niece and three nephews.
In addition to his parents, Leslie was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law:  Bobby Cook of Knoxville, Tennessee and Jimmy Cook of Harodsburg, Kentucky.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Open Door Sunday School Class at College Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to College Baptist Church, 1105 Birdwell Lane, Big Spring, Texas  79720.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
