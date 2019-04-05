Leta F. Pruitt, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born March 8, 1934, in Three Rivers, Texas, to Allen and Johnnie Elizabeth Roberson. She was the seventh of 12 children. Leta was married to Robert Pruitt. When she wasn't working at State National Bank in Big Spring, Texas, or for her deceased husband's, Robert R. Pruitt, business, Spring City Auction, Leta and Robert were traveling in their motor home. Leta loved spending time with her family, loved her church community, and listening to gospel music.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita Carnes; two step-daughters, Monna Haley and Rhonda Gilmore; eight grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. Leta was preceded in death by husband, Robert Pruitt; grandson, Chad Ford; parents, William Allen and Johnnie Elizabeth Roberson; a sister; and two brothers.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hospice Midland, Midland Memorial Hospital, Manor Park Rehab, and Polo Park Holiday Retirement.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Leta touched are invited to the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, for a memorial service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.