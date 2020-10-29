1/1
Librado Mendoza Calderon
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Librado's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Librado Mendoza Calderon, 81, of Big Spring died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.  Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m.  Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Trinity Memorial Park.  
Librado was born Dec. 9, 1938, in Vado de Piedra Chih Mexico to Isabel and Enrique Calderon.  He married Josephine Hilario on Dec. 27, 1969, in Big Spring.  She preceded him in death on Nov. 9, 1991. He was a carpenter and a cowboy.  He lived most of his life in Big Spring and was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Librado loved horses (breaking horse), gardening and cooking.
Librado is survived by six children:  Corina Calderon and her husband Duane; Javier Calderon and his wife Dora, Ovidio Calderon, Andrea Calderon and her husband Ruben Rios, Adela Alvarado, and Isabel Calderon and her husband Octavio; two brothers:  Manuel Calderon and Enrique Calderon; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Librado was preceded in death by one daughter:  Silvia Calderon; one sister:  Ortencia Calderon; four brothers:  Fidel Calderon, Herbey Calderon, Vicente Calderon and Ramon Calderon, and one granddaughter:  Xiomaris I'Lyana Sanchez.  
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved