Librado Mendoza Calderon, 81, of Big Spring died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial at Trinity Memorial Park.
Librado was born Dec. 9, 1938, in Vado de Piedra Chih Mexico to Isabel and Enrique Calderon. He married Josephine Hilario on Dec. 27, 1969, in Big Spring. She preceded him in death on Nov. 9, 1991. He was a carpenter and a cowboy. He lived most of his life in Big Spring and was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Librado loved horses (breaking horse), gardening and cooking.
Librado is survived by six children: Corina Calderon and her husband Duane; Javier Calderon and his wife Dora, Ovidio Calderon, Andrea Calderon and her husband Ruben Rios, Adela Alvarado, and Isabel Calderon and her husband Octavio; two brothers: Manuel Calderon and Enrique Calderon; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Librado was preceded in death by one daughter: Silvia Calderon; one sister: Ortencia Calderon; four brothers: Fidel Calderon, Herbey Calderon, Vicente Calderon and Ramon Calderon, and one granddaughter: Xiomaris I'Lyana Sanchez.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com