Lillie Ethel Blassingame (Lil) was born in Idabel, Oklahoma, in 1931, to Wesley T. Lindsey and Lillie E. Oakley Lindsey. She passed away on Aug. 15, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
She moved around a lot as a child, but she remembered fondly her high school years, growing up in Grandfalls, Texas, where she was a popular teenager and known for her beautiful singing voice.
Lil attended Sul Ross State University and Howard College. She was a cheerleader at Howard.
Lil moved with her family to Big Spring, Texas, where she met and fell in love with Robert W. (Bob) Blassingame. After a whirlwind courtship, they married in six weeks. She and Robert had two daughters, Susan Blassingame (Lubbock) and Jo Lynn Logan (Odessa) who were the joys of her life. Jo Lynn and her husband, John Logan, had their beloved grandson, James, who spent much time with his grandparents, traveling in the motor homes and visiting campgrounds in Texas and Colorado.
She enjoyed working and worked several interesting places before beginning a long career at Big Spring ISD. Ultimately, she moved to the School Business Office where she worked as secretary to the Assistant Superintendent of BSISD. She loved working for the schools, and her colleagues at the Business Office became life-long friends.
One of Lil's greatest memories is of being a charter member of College Baptist Church. Over the years, those members have passed away, and Lil was the last, but she cherished the memories of the work they did together. Every morning, Lil spent time reading her Bible and studying lessons. She read the Bible through three times in the past few years.
When she retired, she and Bob travelled for many years in their RVs, visiting many interesting sites and making friends from all over the country.
Lil was a consummate game player; she loved playing games with anyone and everyone. She was a popular mother among her daughters' friends because Lil loved nothing more than sitting on the floor in the living room, playing cards or other games like Trivial Pursuit. James recalls many hours spent playing Skip-Bo or other games with "Mam." Lil was a popular bridge partner; whether it was party bridge or contract, she loved to win and taught many people the game of bridge. She also spent many hours reading and loved talking books.
A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Lil will be missed by many. Her laughter and love of good conversation made her a popular companion.
She is survived by her husband Bob and daughter Susan, both of Lubbock. Her daughter Jo Lynn and husband John Logan live in Odessa. Her beloved grandson, James, and his wife Brooke live in Midland. John and Mary Logan and their sons live in Littleton, Colorado. Marcus and Erin Logan and their son and daughter live in Prosper, Texas. She also leaves behind her Blassingame family, especially her beloved sisters-in-law and many nephews and nieces who loved her very much, as well as special friends, Jim and Tammy DePauw.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for and prayed for Lil throughout her life and especially these last few weeks. We are especially mindful of the ladies of her Sunday School class at College Baptist.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite church or charity in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com