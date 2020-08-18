Odilia Granados, 78, of Big Spring died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Private graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Olive Memorial Park.
Odilia was born Nov. 2, 1941, in Alice, Texas to Eugenia and Jose Ochoa. She married Mariano Granados on June 4, 1963. They were married 57 years. She owned Lily's Grocery for several years. She was a realtor for over 25 years. She and her husband owned O & M Oil Field Construction Company for 36 years. She was a very faithful Jehovah Witness.
Odilia is survived by her husband: Mariano Granados; four children: Jesse Talamantez and his wife Cindy, Nora Aguilar and her husband Miguel, Henry Granados and his wife Grace, and John Granados and his wife Cecilia; and two other children that she raised: Anthony Cisneros and Kimberly Ochoa; five brothers: Fernando Ochoa, Robert Ochoa Joe Ochoa, Luis Ochoa, and Albert Ochoa; three sisters: Olga Cerda, Norma Rodriguez, and Josie Ochoa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son: David; one brother: Johnny; and one sister: Oralia.
Pallbearers will be John Granados, Jonathan Granados, Michael Ramirez, Jesse Talamantez, and Anthony Cisneros.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com