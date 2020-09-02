1/1
Linda Calvert
Linda Calvert, 56, of Odessa, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 29, 2020. She will lie in state Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Park.
She was a compassionate woman who was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Linda is survived by her husband, Clifton Calvert; her daughters Schemickia Hayes and Arcie Calvert; her son, Robert Calvert; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey D. Conway and Betty Jane Posey; two daughters, Rhonda Rector and Christen Merworth.
Online condolences can be given at npwelch.com. Services are under the arrangement of Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory.

Published in Big Spring Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
