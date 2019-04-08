|
Linda Carol Davidson, 73, of Stamford, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Myers & Smith Chapel. Burial will be at Garden City Cemetery.
Linda was born May 10, 1945, in Big Spring, Texas, to Ila Mae Goolsby Davidson and Lloyd Davidson. She was a Baptist.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Martin Fryar and wife Lenita of Big Spring; three nieces, Tammy Green and husband Fred of Big Spring, Lesia Sturm and husband Gary of Big Spring, and Debbie McDonald and husband Michael of Garland; great nieces and nephews, Cliff Green, Lita Green, Angela Sturm, Crystal Wagoner and husband Chance, Kim Foerster, Blake McDonald and wife Kiveli, Doug McDonald and partner Andy, and Chris Land and wife Rebekah; great-great nieces and nephews, Jake, Landon, Bella, Haley, Trevor, Tyler, Jake, Georgia, Knox, Kase, Ainsley and Ayla.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by one sister, Gwen Fryar; and a brother, Lael Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Fred Green, Gary Sturm, Michael McDonald, Chance Wagoner, Blake McDonald and Chris Land.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home. Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Apr. 8, 2019