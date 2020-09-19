1/1
Linda Denise Stephens
1955 - 2020
Linda Denise Stephens, 64, of Big Spring was called to her heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. A reception will follow at the Welch Reception Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Linda came into this world Dec. 11, 1955, in Amarillo, Texas. She married her soul mate Darrell Stephens, Feb. 3, 1982, in Big Spring, Texas. Linda's love of nursing lasted thirty years. Her adoration of life included family, family gatherings and anyone willing to share a meal in her home to experience her love of cooking. Her love of being a wife and mother lasted her lifetime which set her above all.
She leaves behind her husband of 38 years, Darrell Stephens. Two loving daughters, Dina King and Tiffany King both of Big Spring. Five adored grandchildren, Stormie Grigg of Big Spring, William Grigg of College Station, Jordin Petree, Zoie King and Shawn Dumont all of Big Spring. Two cherished great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Zaedyn Grigg. Two brothers, Chuck and Mark Stroud and one sister, Debra Maas of Big Spring and many loved nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Betty Jo Stroud.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Welch Reception Center
SEP
21
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
