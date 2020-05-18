Linda Lois Thixton McKnight, 76, went home to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020, following a 10-month battle with cancer. Linda was born Aug. 18, 1943, in Big Spring, Texas, to Cecil Thixton and Ora McDaniel Thixton. She attended schools in Big Spring and Coahoma, Texas and graduated from Coahoma High School. Linda married Thomas J. (TJ) McKnight on June 24, 1962. They were blessed with two children; a daughter Kelley McKnight White and a son Thomas Scott McKnight. Linda was a career home maker, an entrepreneur, an amazing seamstress, and avid gardener. She loved her dog Ginger and grand-dogs Shore and Surf all who were a great comfort to her. Linda loved spending time with her family but especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Marijo Thixton Walker and Carijo Thixton, and her brother Garner Thixton. She is survived by her husband TJ, sisters Rose Teeler and Tammey Johnson, sister-in-law Eunice Thixton; her children, Kelley R. McKnight White and husband Rayford of Keller, and Thomas Scott McKnight of Jonestown. Linda is also survived by grandchildren, Bryson J. White and wife Chelsea of Houston, and Wesley S. White and wife Amanda of Austin. She is survived by great-grandchildren Harvey White and Silas White as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, it was Linda's wish that memorial donations would be given to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html).
A special thank you to Eunice Thixton for her tender care of Linda in her last days as well as her support to Tom.
Published in Big Spring Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.