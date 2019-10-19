|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Linda Lu Lile, on Sept. 15, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. She joined the Lord peacefully with her family by her side and now flies with the hummingbirds in Heaven.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1949, in Kansas City, MO. Soon after her birth, she was embraced in eternal arms of love by William Lloyd and Virginia June Lile, who blessed her with a life of unconditional love and support.
Linda was truly one of a kind. She was known for her ability to connect with people and make them feel as if they had been friends for a lifetime. She never met a stranger. Her smile could fill a room, and her exuberant personality was contagious. She had an uncanny ability to transform anything, even a used coffee can, into a beautifully beaded work of art (and I mean lots of glitz and glamour!). "Just a little" was not in her vocabulary. "More" was always better.
She was a loving mother who taught her girls the value of independence, to love others, possess a giving heart, and be success-driven, all while still having fun. Never was there a birthday that was not "theme-related" with all of the bells and whistles. Friends were always welcome at her home enjoying her ability to entertain and cook – Lots and lots of sweets!
Linda is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Jo Spencer-Patterson, and Destiny Maykin Hart; sons-in-law, Troy Patterson, and Bradley Hart; three grandsons, Jace and Jaret Donaghe and Hudson Hart; along with a cherished extended family and countless friends.
Please join us in celebrating Linda's life at The Settles Hotel Ballroom on Oct. 26, 2019, from 3-5:30 p.m. where we will reminisce fond memories of her and rejoice the blessings, she bestowed upon each of us. There will be a small graveside service prior at Trinity Memorial Park at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in honor of Linda Lu Lile at this link: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/Linda_Lu
Published in Big Spring Herald on Oct. 20, 2019