1/1
Linda "Honey" Park
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda "Honey" Park, 69, of Big Spring went to her heavenly home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
Linda was born Aug. 26, 1951, to Jake Smith and Opal Jean Culp in Loraine, Texas. She married Roger Park on July 30, 1975, and he preceded her in death on July 22, 2006.
Linda's love for life was centered around anything her grandchildren were involved in. She was loved and admired by them all and carried the name Honey with pride. Linda was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for many years.
Linda began her banking career at Bluebonnet Savings & Loan in 1982 and continued it at Big Spring Education Employee's Federal Credit Union in 1991. She earned her Certificate from Credit Union National Association in 2003 becoming the President/CEO of Big Spring Education Employee's Federal Credit Union in 2005 where she served until retirement in October 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Speck and husband Mike of Big Spring, one son, Kevin Park of Pflugerville; two grandsons, Brantley Cahoon of Midland and Parker Speck of Big Spring; three granddaughters, K'Dynce Speck of Big Spring, Madison Park and Kenadi Park both of Pflugerville; her father, Jake Smith of Big Spring; one brother, Jay Smith and wife Brenda of Fredricksburg; two sisters, Diane Biggers and husband Randy of Levelland, Debra Lowder and husband Mike of Early; two step-grandchildren, Casy Speck and Colton Speck; one step-brother, Randy Duncan and wife Donna of Lovington, New Mexico and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Roger; her mother, Opal Jean Smith; step-mom, Betty Jean Smith; two step-brothers, Terry Duncan and Woody Duncan and a niece, Kimberly Murphy.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved