Linda "Honey" Park, 69, of Big Spring went to her heavenly home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Peace Chapel at Trinity Memorial Park.
Linda was born Aug. 26, 1951, to Jake Smith and Opal Jean Culp in Loraine, Texas. She married Roger Park on July 30, 1975, and he preceded her in death on July 22, 2006.
Linda's love for life was centered around anything her grandchildren were involved in. She was loved and admired by them all and carried the name Honey with pride. Linda was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for many years.
Linda began her banking career at Bluebonnet Savings & Loan in 1982 and continued it at Big Spring Education Employee's Federal Credit Union in 1991. She earned her Certificate from Credit Union National Association in 2003 becoming the President/CEO of Big Spring Education Employee's Federal Credit Union in 2005 where she served until retirement in October 2018.
She is survived by her daughter, Lori Speck and husband Mike of Big Spring, one son, Kevin Park of Pflugerville; two grandsons, Brantley Cahoon of Midland and Parker Speck of Big Spring; three granddaughters, K'Dynce Speck of Big Spring, Madison Park and Kenadi Park both of Pflugerville; her father, Jake Smith of Big Spring; one brother, Jay Smith and wife Brenda of Fredricksburg; two sisters, Diane Biggers and husband Randy of Levelland, Debra Lowder and husband Mike of Early; two step-grandchildren, Casy Speck and Colton Speck; one step-brother, Randy Duncan and wife Donna of Lovington, New Mexico and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Roger; her mother, Opal Jean Smith; step-mom, Betty Jean Smith; two step-brothers, Terry Duncan and Woody Duncan and a niece, Kimberly Murphy.
