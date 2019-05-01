Linda Sue Schlegel, 70, of Big Spring, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at her residence. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

She was born March 18, 1949, in Wendel, West Virginia to Roy and Flora Mayle. She married Eddie Schlegel March 20, 1981, in Pennsylvania, and she and Eddie came to Big Spring May 10, 1982, from New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Linda attended Howard College and received her Med-Aide License. She worked at Golden Plains Nursing Home, Comanche Trail Nursing Home and Parkview Nursing and Rehab, as well as at Scenic Mountain Medical Center. She was an avid bingo player.

Survivors include her husband, Eddie Schlegel; four daughters, Nora Clarkson, Rhonda Hunt, Susan Lynch and Belinda Horton; one son, Thomas Chapel; 13 grandchildren, Joey, Robert, Amanda, Nichole, Devon, Brandon, Conner, Christian, Kimberly, Kylee, Cheyanne, Heather and Iain; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Adeline Bort and Liz Smith; and one brother, Doug Mayle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and 10 brothers and sisters.

The family suggests memorials to Home Hospice, 111 E. 7th St., Suite A, Big Spring, Texas 79720.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.