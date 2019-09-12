|
L.L., "Buddy" Marshall, 91, of Big Spring, died, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Welch Reception Center.
Buddy was born April 20, 1928, in Roswell, New Mexico to Carmel Adma "Tom" and Leown Amanda Marshall.
Buddy married JoAnna Dunnam in Abilene, Texas on May 12, 1945, celebrating 70 years of marriage before JoAnna passed away in May of 2015.
Retiring in 1980 after 30 years, Buddy worked as a lab technician for Cabot Carbon Black Corporation, having moved to Big Spring from Pampa with Cabot in 1953.
He and JoAnna were members of the Good Sam RV Club and traveled throughout Texas and New Mexico with their RV buddies. They purchased a place in Mayhill, New Mexico in the early 90's where they spent each year from April to October until JoAnna became unable to travel.
Buddy never purchased a brand new vehicle in his life. He bought and rebuilt wrecked vehicles from his early 20's until 2010, or so. He built a custom hotrod which was written up in a hotrod magazine in the 1950's. He was known for his ability to figure out how to "work" a car and put it back together, some saying it was in better shape when Buddy got through with it than when it left the factory. Both of his sons were taught from a very early age how to pull out dents, fill them with "bondo", sand them down until they were "as slick as glass", and then paint the vehicle. Their first cars were rebuilt wrecks, as well. On many of his vehicles, Buddy worked alongside his son-in-law, who did the upholstery work for him on his "rebuilds". He thoroughly enjoyed searching for and "bidding" on wrecks all over the state of Texas. He theorized that really "odd figures" should be used to bid on the cars as "a couple of dollars" could seal the deal!
Buddy was also known as quite a "speedster" throughout the county for many years. Rumor had it that when a new vehicle was purchased for the local law enforcement "back in the day", it was immediately matched up with Buddy's '59 Ford Ranchero to determine if it was any faster or slower than its predecessor!
Buddy never knew a stranger and was willing to do any and everything he could possibly do to help out folks. He always had a joke to share with whomever he came in contact.
His children and grandchildren were witness to his adoration and dedication to the love of his life, JoAnna, as he cared for her daily as long as she was at home. When she had to move into the nursing home, rarely a day went by that he was not there, for five years, to feed her and love on her. He lived out "The Notebook" daily with his love.
Buddy is survived by three children; one daughter, Ann Brumley and husband, Charles of Rule; two sons, Terry Marshall and wife, Nancy of Sweetwater, and Randy Marshall and wife, Suzi of San Angelo; grandchildren, Tonya (Brumley) Miller of Rule, Heather (Brumley) Flanary of Rule, Kirstin (Marshall) Smith and husband, Toland of Sweetwater, Tyler Marshall and partner, Chris Hundl of Austin, Lee Marshall and wife, Emily of Austin, John Marshall and wife, Hope of San Angelo, and Beth Alexander and husband, Dubb of Canyon; great-grandchilden, MacKenzie (Miller) Martinez and husband, Andy of El Paso, Kelsie (Miller) Shaginaw and husband, Nick of Haskell, Vanessa (Miller) Shiplett and husband, Jason of Haskell, Jessica Miller of Richardson,Taylor Flanary of Haskell, Braxton Smith, Kyland Smith and Nellie Smith of Sweetwater, Hadley Marshall and Merritt Marshall both of Austin, Chevi Marshall of San Angelo, and Cinda Alexander of Canyon; great-great grandchildren, Zoe Shiplett, Addyson Shiplett, Gatlin Rodriquez, Samantha Shaginaw, Abby Shaginaw, Nicholas Shaginaw and Beaux Shaginaw, all of Haskell, and Mia Martinez and Audrey Martinez, both of El Paso; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, JoAnna, he was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Mabel Shelton of Odessa, Texas; and his beloved "in-laws".
Buddy's family would like to thank everyone that looked after him this past year, including the wonderful professionals at Kindred Home Health Care, Park Place Retirement Living, Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Home Hospice. We are especially grateful to Nicole Doose, who personally saw Buddy through every step of his last chapter.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to: #GuardingJayden, a gofundme account for a diabetes alert dog for Jaedyn Bartee.
Published in Big Spring Herald on Sept. 12, 2019