Lora Lou Pierce Springer Eastman, 83, of Grape Creek, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, in a Big Spring nursing home. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel with her niece, Rev. Nancy Springer, Rector of St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Midland, officiating.

She was born April 6, 1936, in Big Spring to Randolph and Gussie Pierce. She married J. T. Springer Jan. 7, 1956, and he preceded her in death in 1968. She then married Rev. Clinton Eastman, Dec. 5, 1976, and he preceded her in death in February 2014.

Lora grew up in Martin County and graduated from Stanton High School. She attended Howard College, graduated with an Associate Degree, and then went to Angelo State University and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She taught for Stanton ISD for a number of years and continued teaching in different school districts until retiring 1990. She enjoyed arts and crafts, fishing and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, J. T. Springer and wife, Donna of Lenorah; one daughter, Kathryn Springer and fiancé, Ed Bryant of Stanton; a step-son, Darrell Eastman and wife, Paula of Odessa; a step-daughter, Karlene Boucher of Wichita Falls; six grandchildren, Jessi Collins and husband, Matt, J. T. Springer III and wife, Nikki, Toby Pagan, Tyler Springer, Ash Boucher, Ryan Eastman and Bethany Newell; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Ford Pierce and wife, Ramona; one sister, Lynda Osborn; and sister-in-law, Nannette Pierce.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruth Stewart; and a brother, Lonnie Pierce.

The family suggests memorials to the Martin County Library, P. O. Box 1187, Stanton, Texas 79782 or .

Published in Big Spring Herald on May 3, 2019