Lou Bernell Wigington
1933 - 2020
Lou Burnell Wigington walked through Heaven's Gates Saturday morning, Oct. 17, 2020. She was born Sept. 24, 1933, in Smith County, Mississippi to the late Robert and Mary Ainsworth and passed peacefully in her beautiful home in Mineola, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Robert Wigington, Sr.; son, Perry Wigington; grandson, Clayton Wigington; sister, Linda Ainsworth; sister, Castiel Moffett and brother, Eddison Ainsworth. She and Robert had 56 beautiful years together running their oil-field business, Ackerly Service Company, and raising six boys. Burnell was a dedicated mother and wife. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mamaw. She had a vivacious personality and always made people laugh. She definitely never met a stranger. She is best known for her story-telling, chicken and dumplings, her love of reading novels and cookbooks, but most importantly her self-less love for her family. She was a one-of-a-kind lady and the Lord gained a beautiful angel.
Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32---"And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Burnell is survived by her son, Shayne and wife Jennifer of Mineola, Texas; son, Chris and wife Kelli of Bushland, Texas; son, Bobby and wife Carla of Ackerly, Texas; son, Lynn and wife Heddy of Big Spring, Texas; son, Bill and wife Sherri of Big Spring, Texas and daughter-in-law Teresa Harrison of Greenwood, Texas; sister, Sue Negrotto of Biloxi, Mississippi; sister, Gene Windham of Bay Springs, Mississippi; eighteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. at Myers & Smith Funeral Home and Chapel in Big Spring, Texas. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Park at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are by Myers & Smith Funeral Home.  Pay your respects online at www.myersandsmith.com

Published in Big Spring Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers & Smith Funeral Home & Chapel
301 E 24th St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-8288
