Graveside services for Lovetta Bowlin Beckmeyer, 88, of Lamesa, will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Fairhaven Cemetery in Ackerly, Texas, with Pastor Jim Wright officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the service at First United Methodist Church Ackerly, 303 3rd, Ackerly, Texas. She passed away June 30, 2019, in Lubbock.

Jeannie Lovetta Greaves was born Sept. 5, 1930 to L.D. and Loyce (Garner) Greaves in the Five Mile Community. She attended Sparenberg schools where she graduated in 1945 at 15 years of age. She married O'Brien Bowlin on June 15, 1945. They were married 53 years until his death in October of 1997. They lived in the Ackerly community all their married lives. She later married Charles Beckmeyer in July of 2002 until his death in 2010. After Charles' death, she lived a short while in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. She then she moved to Raider Ranch in Lubbock. Lovetta was a member of the Ackerly Methodist Church.

Lovetta is survived two daughters, Connie Chisum and husband, Zanny of Jayton, and Diane Smith and husband, Kirk of Horseshoe Bay; grandchildren, Russ Shortes, Danae Shortes, Erica Jackson, Dana Kim, Kelsi Martinez; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Archer, Cassandra, Conner and Diana.

She is preceded in death by her parents, L.D. and Loyce Greaves; brother, Wayne Greaves; sister, Maurine William; sister, Jeynette Simmons; and brother, Don Greaves.

The family suggests memorials to First United Methodist Church Ackerly, 303 3rd, Ackerly, TX 79713. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com Published in Big Spring Herald on July 3, 2019