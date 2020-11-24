Loy D. Ditto, 78 of Big Spring, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He will be in state from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, and again on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to Noon at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. A private graveside service will be held.
Loy was born May 14, 1942, to Guy and Edna Ditto in China Spring, Texas. He married Dorothy "Dot" Drewery Jan. 15, 1993, and they were happily married for 26 years. Dot was the love of his life and his soul mate. Loy became a Christian at age 50, and they enjoyed their Christian walk together at Midway Baptist Church.
He grew up and attended school in Knott, Texas. Knott and Ackerly schools consolidated Loy's senior year, and his class was the first graduates from Ackerly High School after consolidation. He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962 and was stationed in Germany. He was an employee of Cosden Refinery for thirty-five years as an electrician, retiring in 2001. Loy never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone. He had an infectious laugh and was a great story teller. Loy loved all his family, and his grandkids thought he hung the moon.
He is survived by his wife, Dot of Big Spring; five children, Dawn Ditto of Temple, Danny Ditto and wife, Taylor of San Antonio, Billy Grandon and wife, Kay of Ransom Canyon, Texas, Deon Grandon and wife, Tammie of Ferris and Steve Grandon and wife, Rhonda of Rio Vista; thirteen grandchildren, Ava, Scarlett, Zachary, Krisha, Tiffany, Phillip, William, Karah, Aaron, Keely, Colton, Canaan and Reed; six great-grandchildren and one brother, Edwin Ditto of Kermit.
Loy was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jimmy Dale Ditto, Darrell Ditto and Alton Ditto; one sister, Wanda Foster; and one son Brad Grandon.
The family suggests memorials to Midway Baptist Church, 6200 S. Service Road, Big Spring, Texas 79720.
