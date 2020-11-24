1/1
Loy D Ditto
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loy D. Ditto, 78 of Big Spring, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.  He will be in state from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, and again on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to Noon at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.  Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.   A private graveside service will be held. 
Loy was born May 14, 1942, to Guy and Edna Ditto in China Spring, Texas.  He married Dorothy "Dot" Drewery Jan. 15, 1993, and they were happily married for 26 years. Dot was the love of his life and his soul mate.  Loy became a Christian at age 50, and they enjoyed their Christian walk together at Midway Baptist Church.
He grew up and attended school in Knott, Texas.  Knott and Ackerly schools consolidated Loy's senior year, and his class was the first graduates from Ackerly High School after consolidation.  He served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1962 and was stationed in Germany.  He was an employee of Cosden Refinery for thirty-five years as an electrician, retiring in 2001.  Loy never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone.  He had an infectious laugh and was a great story teller.  Loy loved all his family, and his grandkids thought he hung the moon. 
He is survived by his wife, Dot of Big Spring; five children, Dawn Ditto of Temple, Danny Ditto and wife, Taylor of San Antonio, Billy Grandon and wife, Kay of Ransom Canyon, Texas, Deon Grandon and wife, Tammie of Ferris and Steve Grandon and wife, Rhonda of Rio Vista; thirteen grandchildren, Ava, Scarlett, Zachary, Krisha, Tiffany, Phillip, William, Karah, Aaron, Keely, Colton, Canaan and Reed; six great-grandchildren and one brother, Edwin Ditto of Kermit.
Loy was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jimmy Dale Ditto, Darrell Ditto and Alton Ditto; one sister, Wanda Foster; and one son Brad Grandon.
The family suggests memorials to Midway Baptist Church, 6200 S. Service Road, Big Spring, Texas 79720.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.  Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Spring Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Lying in State
08:00 - 09:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Lying in State
08:00 - 12:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
906 Gregg St
Big Spring, TX 79720
(432) 267-6331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved