Loyce Kay Rawls, 71, of Big Spring died Sunday, April 21, 2019, in a local nursing home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Park.

She was born June 24, 1947, in Big Spring and married Carrol Dean Rawls Sept. 12, 1964, in Big Spring. He preceded her in death May 15, 2017.

Kay was a lifelong resident of Big Spring and was a homemaker. She never met a child she didn't love. She helped raise the kids in her neighborhood and was lovingly called "Momma Kay" or "Nanny Kay". She enjoyed playing bingo.

Survivors include two sons, Tommy Rawls and wife, Olivia, and Steven Clayton all of Big Spring; one daughter, Sherry Chandler of Louisiana; numerous grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Butch Burcham of Big Spring, and Raymond Burcham of San Angelo.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, T. A. "Hamp" and Dollie Green Burcham; and two daughters, Dena Hawkins and Misty Clayton.

Pallbearers will be Delmas Ward, James Rawls, Johnny Rawls, Richard Rowden, Bill McGallian and Randall Burcham.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory.