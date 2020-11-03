Graveside service for Luciano Reyes age 51, of Lamesa, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday Nov. 6, 2020, at Dawson County Cemetery with Father Martin Pina officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Branon Funeral Home Chapel Friday Nov. 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The family has requested the strict use of a mask and to please practice social distancing.
Luciano passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born Aug. 15, 1969, in Lamesa, Texas, to Federico Reyes, Sr. and Juanita (Sorola) Reyes. He married Elsa Lopez Feb. 5, 2000, in Midland, Texas.
Luciano worked 20 years for The GEO Group in Del Rio at the Val Verde Correctional Facility where served as Maintenance Manager and Captain of Security, he also worked at Reeves County Detention Center where he was Chief of Security and then was promoted to Assistant Warden of Security. He was also a member of the Lamesa City Council. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, golf, karaoke and BBQing. He was a great supporter of local sports as he lived for Golden Tornado football as well as being an avid Dallas Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raider football fan. He coached his children in numerous sports. He had a great sense of humor, made friends very easily, but most of all he loved his family and grandpuppies.
In the summer of 2018 Luciano was blessed enough to be given a second chance at life by receiving a liver transplant after only being on the transplant list for a week and three days. This blessing was made possible with the guidance of Dr. Mark Key, the Baylor Scott and White All Saints Medical Center staff and transplant team and God whom he trusted in greatly. Luciano was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus # 7953 and ACTS retreat team.
Luciano is survived by his wife, Elsa Lopez Reyes; children, Elizabeth Rodriguez and husband Alex of Big Spring, Analyza Lopez Reyes and Isaac Luciano Reyes both of Lamesa; mother Juanita Reyes; siblings, Ofelia Reyes of Del Rio, Graciela Lopez and husband John of Del Rio, Fabian Reyes of Amarillo, Richard Reyes and wife Lucy of Lamesa, Ramiro Reyes and wife Leticia of Stanton and Federico Reyes, Jr. and wife Patricia of Pearsall; mother in law, Dora Lopez; sisters in laws, Silvia Arredondo, Mary Lopez, Irma Lopez Moreno and numerous nieces and nephews whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his father Federico Reyes, Sr.; brother, Father Reynaldo Reyes and son Lalito Lopez.
To send online condolences, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com